Karnataka Gram Panchayat election results live: Rani Nagendra wins Sanapura by single votes; Counting underway

Counting for votes of for the recently-concluded gram panchayat elections is underway. The gram panchayat polls are widely expected to reflect the mood of citizens in rural Karnataka. The gram panchayat elections were held in two phases - December 22 and December 27 - that recorded a voter turnout of over 80%. The elections saw 2.22 lakh candidates vying for some 82,000 seats. Stay tuned for more updates.
Candidate wins by single vote
Rani Nagendra, a GP candidate of Anjinahalli under Sanapura Gram Panchayat limits in Gangavati taluk won by a single vote against her rival Shanthamma.
While Rani secured 79 votes, Shanthamma got 78 votes. The counting of votes polled in Gram Panchayat is being held today.
While the first phase had seen a voter turnout of about 82 per cent, it was around 80 per cent in the second phase.
Though these polls don't take place on party symbols, all the political parties had put in efforts to ensure that the candidate supported by them wins, so as to have their hold on grassroot level politics, which may prove advantageous for them in taluk or zilla panchayat and even assembly polls whenever it happens.
Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa on Monday claimed the ruling BJP supported candidates are likely to win majority of the seats.
"According to my information, it is certain that 85-90 per cent BJP supported candidates will get elected in Gram Panchayat polls," he had said.
The counting process began at 226 centres at 8 am and the results are expected to be out by afternoon.
Over 1,100 security personnel have been deployed at the counting centres, State Election Commisioner B Basavaraju said.
According to the State Election Commission, the model code of conduct will remain in effect till 5 pm on December 31 in the gram panchayat limits that went to polls.
As ballot papers were used in polls other than in Bidar district where EVMs were used, the announcement of results may get delayed.
GP Polls were held on Dec 22 and Dec 27
The gram panchayat elections were held in two phases - December 22 and December 27 - that recorded a voter turnout of over 80%. The elections saw 2.22 lakh candidates vying for some 82,000 seats.
Counting process begins at Government Polytechnic College in Kalaburagi. Credit: DH Photo
Counting of votes cast in gram panchayat elections commenced at respective taluk headquarters in Mysuru.
Karnataka Gram Panchayat polls: Counting of votes begins in 14 taluk headquarters in Belagavi
Counting of votes for Gram Panchayat elections in 14 taluks in the district commenced in respective taluk headquarters on Wednesday.
Although the Gram Panchayat elections were not fought on party symbols, a bulk of the candidates are backed by either one of the three parties - BJP, Congress and the JD(S). As many as 8,074 candidates were elected unopposed amid reports that some seats were auctioned.