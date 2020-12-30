Karnataka Gram Panchayat election results live: Rani Nagendra wins Sanapura by single votes; Counting underway

Counting for votes of for the recently-concluded gram panchayat elections is underway. The gram panchayat polls are widely expected to reflect the mood of citizens in rural Karnataka. The gram panchayat elections were held in two phases - December 22 and December 27 - that recorded a voter turnout of over 80%. The elections saw 2.22 lakh candidates vying for some 82,000 seats. Stay tuned for more updates.