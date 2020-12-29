Karnataka Gram Panchayat polls: Counting of votes on December 30

K'taka Gram Panchayat polls: Counting of votes tomorrow

As ballot papers were used in polls other than in Bidar district where EVMs were used, the announcement of results may get delayed

  • Dec 29 2020, 21:42 ist
  • updated: Dec 29 2020, 23:03 ist
While the first phase had seen a voter turnout of about 82 pe rcent, it was around 80 per cent in the second phase. Credit: DH Photo

Votes polled in the recently-concluded gram panchayat elections will be counted Wednesday, which is widely expected to reflect the mood of citizens in rural Karnataka. 

The gram panchayat elections were held in two phases - December 22 and December 27 - that recorded a voter turnout of over 80%. The elections saw 2.22 lakh candidates vying for some 82,000 seats. 

According to the State Election Commission, the model code of conduct will remain in effect till 5 pm on December 31 in the gram panchayat limits that went to polls. 

Although these elections were not fought on party symbols, a bulk of the candidates are backed by either one of the three parties - BJP, Congress and the JD(S). 

As many as 8,074 candidates were elected unopposed amid reports that some seats were auctioned. 

