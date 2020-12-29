Karnataka Gram Panchayat polls: Counting of votes on December 30

Votes polled in the recently-concluded gram panchayat elections will be counted Wednesday, which is widely expected to reflect the mood of citizens in rural Karnataka.

The gram panchayat elections were held in two phases - December 22 and December 27 - that recorded a voter turnout of over 80%. The elections saw 2.22 lakh candidates vying for some 82,000 seats.

According to the State Election Commission, the model code of conduct will remain in effect till 5 pm on December 31 in the gram panchayat limits that went to polls.

Although these elections were not fought on party symbols, a bulk of the candidates are backed by either one of the three parties - BJP, Congress and the JD(S).

As many as 8,074 candidates were elected unopposed amid reports that some seats were auctioned.