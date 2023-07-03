Karnataka gram panchayat polls on July 23

The State Election Commission (SEC) on Monday announced polls to 430 seats in 188 gram panchayats across the state.
The elections will be held on July 23 and the votes will be counted on July 26. Polls are being held for 207 seats in 14 gram panchayats, whose term is ending in August.
Also Read | Who is Pinky Burman, Bengal rural polls' lone transgender candidate?
Also, bypolls are being held for 223 seats in 174 gram panchayats that have fallen vacant due to various reasons, the SEC said.
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox
Psychedelics can treat psychiatric disorders: Study
Kerala's snake boat on Wimbledon's online platforms
Reliance Jio launches 4G Jio Bharat phones for Rs 999
From heat to hail: China's deadly weather takes a toll
Was concerned about fitness at Lausanne: Neeraj Chopra
FIFA Women's WC 2023: Guide to each group