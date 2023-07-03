Karnataka gram panchayat polls on July 23

Karnataka gram panchayat polls on July 23

The elections will be held on July 23 and the votes will be counted on July 26.

DHNS 
DHNS , Bengaluru,
  • Jul 03 2023, 23:05 ist
  • updated: Jul 04 2023, 02:23 ist
Representative Image. Credit: iStock Photo

The State Election Commission (SEC) on Monday announced polls to 430 seats in 188 gram panchayats across the state.

The elections will be held on July 23 and the votes will be counted on July 26. Polls are being held for 207 seats in 14 gram panchayats, whose term is ending in August.

Also Read | Who is Pinky Burman, Bengal rural polls' lone transgender candidate?

Also, bypolls are being held for 223 seats in 174 gram panchayats that have fallen vacant due to various reasons, the SEC said.

