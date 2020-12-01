Karnataka gram panchayats set for 2-phased polls amid Covid-19

More than 2.97 crore people spread across 5,762 gram panchayats in Karnataka will vote in a two-phased polls in December amid the pandemic, in what will be a major test for authorities nervously watching the dropping Covid cases.

In the first phase, 2,930 gram panchayats will go to polls on December 22, while 2,832 gram panchayats will do the same on December 27, according to the State Election Commission (SEC). The results will be out on December 30.

Although these polls are not fought on party symbol, they are often seen as a barometer to gauge the mood in rural areas.

The state government had asked the SEC to postpone the polls due to the Covid-19 pandemic, with Health Minister K Sudhakar stating that there might be a “door delivery of the virus” during the campaigning. He had said that experts wanted the polls to be postponed to February 2021.

However, the High Court rapped the government and directed the SEC to conduct the elections while hearing a petition filed by Congress leader KC Kondaiah and others.

State Election Commissioner B Basavaraju said voters in 5,762 panchayats will elect 92,121 representatives.

“There are 162 gram panchayats whose term ends after December 2020, six whose election cases are in court, and 74 that are either completely (33) or partially (41) upgraded to town panchayats are exempt from elections,” he said.

Model code of conduct will be in effect from November 30 to December 31.

Basavaraju said that half the taluks in a district will vote in either of the two phases and staff from the same district will be used for election duty. This, he said, was being done to prevent the movement of officials or staff to other districts during the pandemic.

Covid-positive voters will vote during the last hour of voting, Basavaraju said. During the polls, electronic voting machines will be used in Bidar district and ballot boxes in other districts.

Staff from Health & Family Welfare Department, anganwadi and 45,000 Asha workers will be deployed for Covid-19 precautionary measures.