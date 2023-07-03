Karnataka Guv promises new governance model, calls graft big challenge

Governor Thaawar Chand Gehlot on Monday said his government would make Karnataka a model for the country by "balancing" welfare and economy while describing corruption as "a major challenge".

Gehlot was addressing the joint session of the legislature in the run-up to the Budget scheduled to be presented on July 7.

"Corruption has become so entrenched in our system that for many reasons, it has become almost institutionalised. Eradicating it is a major challenge," Gehlot said, seeking the cooperation of lawmakers to "root out" corruption.

Gehlot said Karnataka had landed into "a state of distress," while calling for strengthening the fiscal, administrative and legislative independence of all states. "Bringing out Karnataka from this economic distress shall be the priority of my government," the Governor said.

In the next five years, Gehlot said his government will emphasise on "people-centric" economy.

Mentioning Buddha, Basavanna, Narayana Guru, Babasaheb Ambedkar and Kuvempu in his speech, Gehlot said: "Narrow minds create divisions and differences between men and women and between different communities in the society... this government will take all steps to build a peaceful and loving society."

Quoting poet Sarvajna, Gehlot said his government wants to achieve Kailasa through the five guarantee schemes.

"My government is promulgating and implementing a new development model through these schemes," he said.

The government made a case for universal basic income, a concept Gehlot said is gaining support.

"It narrows the gap between the haves and the have-nots. This economic policy is based on humanism and is pro-development and eliminates the concentration of wealth in the hands of a few," he said, adding that the government wants to give people a share in the wealth they create.

On Bengaluru, Gehlot said his government wants to make the city healthy and sustainable by tackling traffic congestion "to the extent possible".

Restarting schemes

The government, through Gehlot, said three schemes that were started under the first Siddaramaiah-led Congress administration will be restarted - Krishi Bhagya (rainwater harvesting), Pashu Bhagya (subsidies to set up livestock shelters) and Anugraha (compensation for livestock deaths).

Govt to regulate AI?

The government will ensure only "positive people-oriented use" of artificial intelligence (AI), the Governor said. Hailing AI for "unparalleled opportunities," Gehlot said it also creates an "atmosphere of fear" and many countries have understood the need to regulate AI.