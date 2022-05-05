Karnataka had 43,224 more deaths registered in 2020 compared to 2019

As per the Civil Registration System (CRS) 2020 report released on May 3 by the Office of the Registrar General of India, Karnataka saw 5,51,808 registered deaths in 2020 compared to 5,08,584 in 2019. This is a rise of 43,224 registered deaths or an increase of 8.49 per cent in 2020 in the state compared to 2019.

The Registrar General is yet to release the CRS data for 2021 which saw a deadlier Covid-19 wave and which will provide a fuller picture of India's Covid-19 death toll.

When DH requested the state health department for a year-wise break up of Covid deaths, it revealed that 12,109 deaths of the 40,102 Covid deaths officially recorded so far had occurred in 2020, the first year of the pandemic. The bulk of the Covid deaths happened in 2021 in the state: 26,255, while 2022 saw 1,738 deaths till May 4.

This means those Covid deaths recorded by the state government (if they have all been registered) accounted for only 2.19 per cent of the registered deaths in Karnataka in 2020. Principal (Health) Secretary TK Anil Kumar said over the next few days a 'course correction' is due when more Covid deaths will be added to the official Covid death tally.

"Based on the reports of the respective deputy commissioners, we will be adding a certain number of Covid deaths to the tally. We cannot reveal the number as of now as we are awaiting approvals," Kumar said.

"As per official figures Maharashtra had the highest number of deaths and Karnataka was in the second position. We put certain systems in place for accurate death recording and did it to the best of our ability," he added.

Though India recorded only 5.2 lakh Covid deaths officially across the country, as per the WHO estimates released on May 5, India had 47 lakh excess deaths. So the toll in Karnataka could also be higher.

It is pertinent to note that while the number of registered deaths increased in the state in 2020, fewer births were registered. It decreased from 10,47,877 in 2019 to 9,88,143 in 2020.

CRS in India is the process of compulsory recording of vital events like births, deaths and stillbirths. The Registration of Births and Deaths Act, 1969, provides for the compulsory registration of births and deaths.

In difficulties encountered in the implementation of the Act, the report noted that in Karnataka there is an 'inadequacy of staff at all levels and that there is a 'lack of administrative authority to the Chief Registrar over registration functionaries'. A closer look at the data also revealed that at least 23,502 deaths were registered in 2020 after a gap of one year.