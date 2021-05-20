Karnataka has second-highest Covid-19 death toll in India

Karnataka with 22,838 Covid-19 deaths has the second-highest number of deaths due to Covid-19 only behind Maharashtra which has reported over 80,000 Covid-19 deaths. Delhi has the third-highest number of deaths due to the disease with 22,111 people succumbing to the disease.
India saw record 4,529 fatalities due to coronavirus in a single day pushing the Covid-19 death toll to 2,83,248, while 2,67,334 fresh infections were recorded taking the total tally of cases to 2,54,96,330, according to the Union Health Ministry data on May 19.
