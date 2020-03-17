Karnataka has the highest number of coronavirus testing laboratories in India

Karnataka, with 10 confirmed positive COVID-19 cases has the highest number of coronavirus testing centres in the country. According to the list released by the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), there are 52 COVID-19 testing centres across India and Karnataka has the highest number of testing centres among the states.

As per the report, the state has five COVID-19 testing centres, which includes two laboratories in Bengaluru. The other three labs are based in Mysuru, Hassan and Shivamogga.

In Bengaluru, the Bangalore Medical College and Research Institute (BMC&RI) and the National Institute of Virology Field Unit have the facilities to test COVID-19 samples.

Similarly, testing centres have been set up at the Mysore Medical College and Research Institute, the Hassan Institute of Medical Sciences and the Shivamogga Institute of Medical Sciences to take up analysis of COVID-19 cases.

Interestingly, Maharashtra which has reported the highest number of COVID-19 positive cases, has only two testing centres. Apart from Karnataka, Rajasthan has four testing centres.

After a spurt in the number of COVID-19 positive cases in Maharashtra, more laboratories have been identified to aid in the collection of samples for COVID-19. As per the ICMR report, Maharashtra has seven laboratories to assist in the collection of samples. Similarly, Tamil Nadu has seven accredited laboratories for collection of samples.

Karnataka, however, has only two sample collection centres - the Vijayanagar Institute of Medical Sciences, Ballari, and the Gulbarga Institute of Medical Sciences, Kalaburagi.