Karnataka HC adjourns bribery case hearing to July 20

Justice H P Sandesh on Monday adjourned to July 20 the hearing on the bail petition filed by Deputy Tahsildar Mahesh P S, who is also an accused in the bribery case involving former Bengaluru Urban Deputy Commissioner J Manjunath.

Justice Sandesh asked the parties involved in the matter before the Supreme Court to place the copy of the interim order passed by the top court.

During the hearing on Monday, the counsel for the ACB submitted that the Supreme Court had stayed certain remarks passed by Justice Sandesh during an earlier hearing in the high court while allowing the court to continue the hearing on the bail petition.

The advocate representing the ACB, however, said he was yet to receive a copy of the apex court's order.