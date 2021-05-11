HC asks govt to furnish one-week data on oxygen need

Karnataka HC asks government to furnish one-week data on oxygen requirement

The bench had directed the centre to increase the quota for the state to 1,200 MT

DHNS
DHNS, Bengaluru,
  • May 11 2021, 23:14 ist
  • updated: May 12 2021, 02:01 ist
Representative Image. Credit: iStock Photo

The High Court on Tuesday directed the state government to place on record its daily requirement of oxygen from May 5 to May 11, 2021 and the quantum of oxygen procured and the projected requirement for at least one week.

A special division bench headed by Chief Justice Abhay Shreeniwas Oka passed this direction after the state government submitted that from May 11, 2021 the quota of oxygen in the state has been increased to 1,015 MT per day. The bench had directed the centre to increase the quota for the state to 1,200 MT. The court also observed that the union government has not placed any compliance report.

Read | Give us more oxygen cylinders, concentrators: Karnataka to Centre

The Additional Solicitor General of India submitted that a meeting through video conferencing will be convened on Wednesday on the issue so that figures of requirement of oxygen and actual quota can be reconciled. The court adjourned further hearing to Thursday after the counsel for the union government said the outcome of the meeting will be placed before the court.

In the previous hearings, the centre had informed the court that it had increased the state’s quota from 865 MT to 965 MT. However, the state government had assessed the requirement of 1,792 MT of oxygen by May 5 in view of a sudden surge in the number of cases. In view of this estimated requirement, the high court had directed the centre to immediately increase the quota to 1,200 MT per day.

Assembly Elections 2021 | Catch all the news updates here

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Karnataka
Karnataka High Court
oxygen

Related videos

What's Brewing

Edamalakkudy: The lone Covid-free panchayat in Kerala

Edamalakkudy: The lone Covid-free panchayat in Kerala

Think outside the banana, eat the peel

Think outside the banana, eat the peel

In Pics | Bengaluru streets deserted during lockdown

In Pics | Bengaluru streets deserted during lockdown

'Cops, enforce lockdown, but don’t be inhuman'

'Cops, enforce lockdown, but don’t be inhuman'

DH Toon | Need to put our house in order: Sonia Gandhi

DH Toon | Need to put our house in order: Sonia Gandhi

 