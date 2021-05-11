Karnataka HC asks government to furnish one-week data on oxygen requirement

The High Court on Tuesday directed the state government to place on record its daily requirement of oxygen from May 5 to May 11, 2021 and the quantum of oxygen procured and the projected requirement for at least one week.

A special division bench headed by Chief Justice Abhay Shreeniwas Oka passed this direction after the state government submitted that from May 11, 2021 the quota of oxygen in the state has been increased to 1,015 MT per day. The bench had directed the centre to increase the quota for the state to 1,200 MT. The court also observed that the union government has not placed any compliance report.

Read | Give us more oxygen cylinders, concentrators: Karnataka to Centre

The Additional Solicitor General of India submitted that a meeting through video conferencing will be convened on Wednesday on the issue so that figures of requirement of oxygen and actual quota can be reconciled. The court adjourned further hearing to Thursday after the counsel for the union government said the outcome of the meeting will be placed before the court.

In the previous hearings, the centre had informed the court that it had increased the state’s quota from 865 MT to 965 MT. However, the state government had assessed the requirement of 1,792 MT of oxygen by May 5 in view of a sudden surge in the number of cases. In view of this estimated requirement, the high court had directed the centre to immediately increase the quota to 1,200 MT per day.