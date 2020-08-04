Karnataka HC asks govt to clarify flaws in Covid-19 death certificates

The High Court on Tuesday directed the state government to clarify on the inconsistency in the issuance of death certificates during Covid-19.

The bench quoted provisions under the Registration of Births and Deaths Act, 1969, and directed the government not to mention Covid-19 unnecessarily in the death certificates, when the cause of death is not confirmed.

A bench comprising Chief Justice Abhay Sreeniwas Oka and Justice Aravind Kumar observed that the stand taken by the BBMP runs contrary to the circular issued by the state government in regard to issuance of death certificates.

The bench explained the situation with an example saying it would be unnecessary to enter ‘Covid-19’ as cause of death in the death certificate if a person dies in a road accident, but also tested positive for Covid-19.

The bench observed that unless required to mention the cause of death, it is not mandatory to mention that the deceased suffered from Covid-19.

The High Court asked the government to consider enhancing insurance cover to pourakarmikas on a par with the Union Government’s Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Scheme (PMGKS).

During the hearing, the government clarified that anganwadi workers, police officers, home guards, municipal

workers, prison staff and pourakarmikas are not covered under PMGKS.

The government, however, said that they are covered by a state government insurance scheme.

“The amount payable under the central scheme is Rs 50 lakh, while the state has scaled it down to Rs 30 lakh. It is rightly submitted across the bar that prima facie there is no difference in duties rendered by these workers. Therefore, the government must consider enhancing the upper limit payable under its insurance scheme and make it on a par with the central government scheme. State government must take a call on this immediately,’’ the court said.