Karnataka HC asks masjid to produce loudspeaker permit

The High Court of Karnataka on Monday directed a masjid head in Govindarajnagar to produce permission granted to use microphone and loudspeakers during prayers (‘namaz’).

A division bench led by Chief Justice Abhay S Oka was hearing a public interest litigation by advocate Sumangala A Swamy who contended that the volume from the speakers was higher than the stipulated limit.

Hearing the petition, the court directed the sub-inspector of Vijayanagar police station to take measures to regulate the volume if it was above the limits.

The petitioner stated there were two masjids in Govindarajnagar where prayers are held five times a day.

The high-decibel prayers are leading to noise pollution in the surrounding areas, the petitioner stated.

The bench issued directions to Ayesha Masjid at Corporation Colony in Govindarajnagar, asking that the permission to use loudspeakers be produced before the court.

The petitioner stated that despite complaints, police have failed to act, and sought directions to an appropriate authority to put an end to the inconvenience.