Karnataka HC asks State, BBMP to immediately take over IAF, Railway beds

The High Court of Karnataka on Wednesday directed the state government and the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) to immediately take over the facilities offered by the South Western Railway (SWR) and the Indian Air Force (IAF) to treat Covid-19 patients.

A special division bench comprising Chief Justice Abhay Shreeniwas Oka and Justice Aravind Kumar passed the direction after observing that the authorities have not taken over the facilities even though it was offered on May 4, 2021.

During the hearing, the government submitted that there are 45,754 oxygen-supported beds, 5,305 ICU beds and 4,109 beds with ventilators available across the state. This is against the requirement projected by the central government that stands at 66,333 oxygen-supported beds, 13,969 ICU beds and 8,382 ventilator beds. The bench directed the state government to immediately make use of the beds created by the SWR in Bengaluru, Mysuru and Hubballi.

The court was informed by the BBMP that the availability of beds in Bengaluru city continues to be critical. The bench directed the BBMP to immediately take over the beds set up at Jalahalli, along with medical and paramedical staff.

"We direct the chief commissioner BBMP to take immediate steps to take over the air force facility within 24 hours from now and ensure that the facility is made operational at the earliest," the court said.

Observing that there was delay in making use of the facilities offered by SWR and IAF, the court asked both the state government and the BBMP to file an explanation for not taking over the facilities. The court also directed the government to place on record a detailed chart showing availability of beds and the estimated requirement of beds in each district.

Meanwhile, the court directed the government to prepare and submit within two weeks a vision statement dealing with the state of preparedness for tackling a possible third wave of Covid-19. The court said it is high time that the state government started preparations, by projecting the requirement of beds, oxygen, drugs and medical personnel among other things.