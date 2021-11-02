Karnataka HC bats for changes in Kaveri portal so as not to insist on 11E sketch

The High Court has directed the state government to expeditiously carry out changes in the website (Kaveri online) to enable uploading of registered documents without insisting on production of 11E sketch.

The court, in the G Ramachar and another Vs state of Karnataka case in 2016, had quashed the April 6, 2009, circular related to production of 11E sketch as well as the connected amendment to Section 22A of the Registration Act, 1908.

Reiterating the 2016 order, Justice S R Krishna Kumar directed the sub-registrar of Jamakhandi in Bagalkot district to hand over the registered sale deed dated December 18, 2010, within a month, without insisting on production of the 11E sketch. The petitioner had purchased the agricultural property.

According to the petitioner, the sub-registrar refused to hand over the registered sale deed dated December 18, 2010, on the ground that 11E sketch was not produced.

The sub-registrar also issued an endorsement on September 21, 2021, stating that the petitioner has not complied with the requirement under Section 131(c) of the Karnataka Land Revenue Act, 1964, also to be read with rule 46(h) of the Karnataka Land Revenue Rules, 1966.

