Karnataka HC begins live streaming of proceedings

The High Court of Karnataka on Monday started live streaming of court proceedings on YouTube. Two division benches streamed the live proceedings that registered over 4,000 views.

A division bench headed by Chief Justice Ritu Raj Awasthi and another division bench headed by Justice S Sujatha live-streamed the proceedings.

The proceeding before court hall number 1, headed by the Chief Justice, was viewed by around 2,600 persons, while the proceeding before court hall number 3, headed by Justice Sujatha, was viewed by around 1,600 persons.

The rules for live streaming of court proceedings were notified with effect from January 1, 2022.

The rules titled – Karnataka Rules on Live Streaming and Recording of Court Proceedings, 2021 – will apply to the high court and to the courts and tribunals over which it has supervisory jurisdiction.

The rules stated that there will be a delay of 10 minutes in streaming, which may be changed as per the direction of the court.

The notification has listed types of cases excluded from the category of live streaming. These cases include, matters such as matrimonial cases (including transfer petitions arising there under), cases concerning sexual offences, including proceedings instituted under Section 376 of IPC, cases concerning gender-based violence against women, Pocso Act as well as Juvenile Justice Act matters and in-camera proceedings.

On HC YouTube page

The live streaming of high court proceedings can be viewed on Karnataka High Court’s YouTube page – High Court of Karnataka Official.