Karnataka HC bins PIL challenging allotment of varsity land

The High Court has dismissed a PIL challenging allotment of lands in Pantharapalya village within Bangalore City University campus in favour of two institutions. The petitioner had challenged the allotment of 15 acres of land to University Centre for Yogic Science, New Delhi, and two acres of land to the Regional Centre of Council for Architecture and Development.

On March 17, 2020, the state government granted approval to Bangalore University to allot 15 acres for a period of 30 years at Rs 7.5 lakh per annum for the setting up of a Yoga study centre. Similarly, on August 4, 2020, approval was granted for leasing two acres of land at Rs two lakh per annum to Council for Architecture.

The PIL was filed by K B Vijay Kumar, an advocate and a former banker. It is stated that Bangalore University, established in the year 1964, has land measuring around 1,112 acres vested in it. The petitioner contended that the lands allotted should be declared as bio-park or deemed forest considering the flora and fauna. He also prayed for a direction to cancel these allotments as well as a direction to explore alternative land outside the precincts of the bio-park.

A division bench headed by Acting Chief Justice Alok Aradhe noted that the orders under challenge do not suffer from any infirmity. The bench pointed out that Section 3 (4) of the Karnataka State Universities Act provides that the university shall not lease, sell or transfer any immovable property vested in it, without obtaining prior approval from the state.

“The allotment of the land on lease has not been made for any commercial purpose. The Bangalore University conducts courses in yogi sciences and therefore, the land has been leased out to an inter-university center for yogic sciences which supplements the interest of the university. Similarly, setting up a regional center of the council for architecture will help the research activities of the architecture department of Bangalore University.

Out of a total area of 1,112 acres, 18 acres of land have been allotted on lease subject to conditions mentioned in the orders granting approval and subject to payment of lease rent. The permission to lease out the property to Bangalore University has been granted in consonance with the Act,” the bench said.