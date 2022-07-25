Karnataka HC bins PIL seeking security to Justice Sandesh

The High Court of Karnataka on Monday dismissed a PIL petition that sought adequate security for Justice H P Sandesh and an Special Investigation Team (SIT) probe into the transfer threat that he purportedly received.

A division bench headed by acting Chief Justice Alok Aradhe said some of the prayers in the petition do not survive as the matter is before the apex court. The petition was filed by L Ramesh Naik, a Tumakuru-based advocate. Appearing in person, he urged the court to direct the state government to provide adequate security (Y or Z category) to Justice Sandesh. He stated that he had sent an e-mail to the registry on July 5, a day after Justice Sandesh disclosed the “transfer threat” in the open court.

Naik argued that while a judge of the high court can be transferred under Article 222 of the Constitution, an SIT may still be constituted under the supervision of the high court to investigate the “transfer threat.”

The bench, however, noted that the petitioner had not pointed out any threat perception to Justice Sandesh in the e-mail or the petition. It also stated that the petitioner didn’t specify whether the existing security is inadequate.

“The state government, in any case, is under obligation to provide security to the judges of the high court. Therefore, we do not find any merit in the prayer to provide (Y or Z plus) security, especially in the absence of a stand taken by the petitioner that security provided to Justice H P Sandesh is insufficient,” the court

said.

As regards the other prayer concerning the “transfer threat”, the bench said that the matter was sub judice and before the Supreme Court.

The bench noted that after hearing the Special Leave Petitions filed by ACB, its chief ADGP Seemant Kumar Singh and suspended IAS officer J Manjunath, the apex court had passed an interim order on July 18, 2022. The bench also said that the bail petition which was pending before Justice Sandesh was dismissed because the petitioner, deputy tahsildar P S Mahesh, was given default bail by the trial court.