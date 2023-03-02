Karnataka HC directs regularisation of housekeeping staff of MEI

The high court has directed the reinstatement and regularisation of the service of housekeeping staff engaged by Mysore Electrical Industries Limited (MEI) through contractors since 1995.

Justice Suraj Govindaraj has directed the MEI to regularise their services subject to the availability of vacancies and in the event of there being no vacancies, as and when vacancies arise, the company shall give preference to them.

The petitioner MEI, a state of Karnataka undertaking engaged in the manufacture and sale of power breakers of various capacities, had challenged the December 3, 2011 order of the Industrial Tribunal, Bengaluru.

It was stated that the workmen (Engineering and General Workers Union), engaged by the company, earlier were shifted to certain agencies without their consent and were regarded as contract labourers. These contractors terminated the contract related to housekeeping and gardening.

The workers filed a petition before the Deputy Labour Commissioner contending that they were discharging their works which were perennial in nature along with other permanent workmen and therefore, they are entitled to be declared as permanent workmen. Opposing this, the company claimed that the work was entrusted to the contractors and the works, such as housekeeping, gardening, loading and unloading, which required only a few hours of work in a day, cannot be said to be perennial in nature.

Justice Suraj Govindaraj noted that these job profiles are ones whose services are required on a day-to-day basis, as also for months on end, they are perennial in nature and therefore, would not be temporary.

The company had contended that since there is no prohibition, in terms of section 10(1) of the Contract Labour (Regulation and Abolition) Act, to enter into a contract with a contractor, the Industrial adjudicator would not get any right to adjudicate disputes relating to contract labour. However, the court said that merely because there is no notification under section 10, the same would not permit an employer who is not registered under section 7 to enter into a contract for contract labour with a contractor who is not registered under section 12.

The bench accepted the tribunal’s finding that the so-called agreement between the employer and contractor is a sham agreement entered into with the sole purpose and intention of making payment of a lesser amount to the workers.

“Thus, not only is there no registration under Sections 7 and 12 of CLRA but there is no agreement also between the employer and contractor. In such a situation, it is clear that the claim made by the employer is completely false and a sham,” the court said.