Karnataka HC directs top cop to specify noise meters required for state

The High Court on Tuesday directed the state DG & IGP to file an affidavit specifying the number of noise meters required for the entire state, including specific requirements within BBMP limits.

A division, bench headed by Chief Justice Abhay Shreeniwas Oka, was hearing petitions mainly on the issue of implementation of the provisions of the Noise Pollution (Regulation and Control) Rules, 2000.

The court had asked the authorities concerned to submit details on the number of noise measuring equipment required in the state before passing a comprehensive interim direction regarding the implementation of the Rules.

DG & IGP Praveen Sood had earlier filed an affidavit stating that since there are 143 DySPs and ACPs in the state, a total number of 143 noise meters are adequate.

The bench said the stand taken by the DG&IGP is ridiculous since DySPs and ACPs will have jurisdiction over several police stations.

“We direct the DGP and IGP to file an affidavit specifying the number of noise meters which are required for the entire state which will include specific requirements within BBMP. We direct the DGP to take note of the serious aspect that due to non-availability of noise meters, there is absolutely no implementation of the Noise Pollution (Regulation and Control) Rules, 2000. We are sure the DGP will make a practical estimation of the number of meters required,” the bench said.

The bench directed the office of Advocate General to immediately communicate the copy of the order to the DGP and posted the matter to July 1.