Karnataka HC dismisses PIL against Adiyogi statue

The High Court of Karnataka on Thursday dismissed the PIL against the construction and other activities around the 112-foot tall Adiyogi (Shiva) statue, erected by Isha Yoga Centre, at Avalagurki village in Chikkaballapur district.

A division bench headed by Chief Justice Prasanna B Varale observed that the petitioners have not approached the court with clean hands.

The court was hearing the PIL filed by S Kyathappa and three other villagers. The petitioners contended that both the state government and the union government have failed in their statutory duty and allowed the private organisation to collect money in the name of registration charges and donation. They said that due to wide publicity, around 10,000 vehicles are entering the place every weekend, causing demographic pressure.

At the hearing, senior counsel for the Isha Yoga Centre submitted that the petitioners had not disclosed their antecedents and the filing of criminal cases against them and that it amounts to violation of various Supreme Court judgements, as well as the PIL rules framed by the High Court of Karnataka. It was also stated that Isha Yoga Centre had bought the revenue lands after paying proper considerations and obtaining due permissions to get them converted for educational purposes. Isha claimed that it has not received any grant or land from the government.

On the other hand, the counsel for the petitioners claimed that the criminal cases were registered pursuant to participation in a protest against the APMC legislation.

However, the bench noted that as per the High Court PIL Rules, it was mandatory pre-requisite for the petitioners to reveal if they faced any prosecution. “For reasons to be recorded separately, this petition is dismissed,” the bench observed.