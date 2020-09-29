Karnataka HC dismisses plea for SIT to probe drugs case

The High Court on Monday declined to entertain a PIL seeking direction to constitute a Special Investigating Team (SIT) to probe into the drug case, involving celebrities and VIPs.

The PIL was filed by Geeta Misra, a city-based advocate. The petition has cited several road accidents involving people from the film industry and people with close connections to politics.

The petitioner stated that all those cases were hushed up in spite of initial reports about drug abuse. The petition sought direction for setting up of SIT to probe into the recent case and a NIA probe into the other incidents. Though the petitioner appreciated the investigation being carried out by the CCB, she said the CCB police is not making any arrests of the kingpins of the drug racket.

A division bench headed by Chief Justice Abhay S Oka said that no documents were placed to show whether investigations were carried out or not in the cases of road accidents quoted by the petitioner.

Observing that the FIR in regard to the case being investigated by the Central Crime Branch (CCB) is registered recently, the court said it was not proper to go into the question on whether the case needs to be transferred to the National Investigation Agency (NIA) and also on setting up of an SIT.