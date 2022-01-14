Karnataka HC disposes of petitions against Cong Mekedatu padayatra

The High Court on Friday directed the state government to strictly implement the Standard Operating Procedure (SOP), issued in the wake of Covid-19, in all the districts.

The court asked the government to ensure that no rallies, dharnas or any other political gathering are permitted in the entire state during the Covid-19 pandemic so long as the SOP is operational.

A division bench, comprising Chief Justice Ritu Raj Awasthi and Justice Suraj Govindaraj, gave this direction while hearing two PILs filed against the Congress party’s padayatra demanding implementation of the Mekedatu project.

During the hearing, senior advocate Uday Holla, appearing for the Congress, said the party has decided to suspend the padayatra in considering the Covid-19 situation and the observations made by the court.

He further said that the party wanted to emphasise the importance of the construction of the dam considering that 60 tmcft of Cauvery water, which is Karnataka’s share, is going waste.

He said that the state government, in the meantime, allowed other large gatherings in the state.

The chief justice appreciated the decision taken by the party saying “Good sense has prevailed”. However, the court said that it is only concerned about the situation created by the pandemic.

On enquiry, Additional Advocate General R Subramanya submitted that the government order dated January 4, 2022, takes care of all rallies/dharnas and said no permission has been granted for large gatherings.

He informed the court that a notification has been issued on January 12, in the exercise of powers under section 24 of Disaster Management Act 2005, prohibiting all inter-district (within Karnataka) and intradistrict (within Ramanagara) movement of vehicles, persons or whoever in the name ‘Namma Neeru Namma Hakku’ or in any other name from Mekedatu to Bengaluru.

In view of these submissions, the bench disposed of the petitions filed against the padayatra. “However, before parting with the case, we hereby direct the State Government to strictly execute the SOP issued vide Government Order dated 4-01-2022 in all the districts and no rallies, dharnas or any other political gathering shall be permitted in the entire state during the Covid-19 pandemic so long as this SOP issued by the State Government is operational,” the court said.

