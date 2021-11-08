Karnataka HC disposes of PIL challenging JSW land deal

The high court on Monday disposed of a public interest litigation (PIL) challenging the decision of the government to transfer/sell 3,667 acres of land in Toranagallu, Ballari district to steel major JSW Limited after the government informed that the decision was being relooked into by the chief minister.
The government advocate informed this to a division bench headed by Chief Justice Ritu Raj Awasthi.
Also Read | In a U-turn, BSY govt to sell 3,667 acres to JSW Steel
The additional government advocate informed that the April 26, 2021, cabinet decision headed by the then Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa and sub-committee headed by the then minister Jagadish Shettar was now being relooked into by Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai.
“In view of the above submission, in our considered view, this petition does not consider adjudication,” the bench said.
The petition was filed by K A Paul. He claimed that the government was selling the land at the lowest rate and also, in spite of several cabinet ministers opposing it.
