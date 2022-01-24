Karnataka HC enhances award from Rs 3.73 lakh to Rs 17.6 lakh to an accident victim

The Dharwad bench of the high court said that the power of the Tribunal or the Court to award just and fair compensation to a victim is not taken away because of prayer for a lesser amount. A division bench comprising Justice S G Pandit and Justice Anant Ramanath Hegde made this observation while granting compensation higher than what was claimed by an accident victim.

The victim, who suffered 40 per cent permanent disability around his pelvic region, had claimed compensation of Rs 11.75 lakh. The tribunal awarded a compensation of Rs 3.73 lakh, while the high court enhanced it to Rs 17.68 lakh.

“This court is conscious of the fact that it is difficult to assess the compensation under the non-pecuniary heads as the compensation under the heads of pain and suffering, loss of amenities in life and loss of expectation of life would not come with a price label. It has to be adjudicated in each case taking into consideration several factors,” the court said.

The accident had occurred on September 18, 2011, in Ranebennur. The victim was 14 years old then and was a student as well working as a supplier in a hotel. The doctor who treated the claimant assessed permanent disability at 40 per cent. According to the doctor, the condition of the patient was irreversible. The counsel for the claimant submitted that the marriage prospect of the petitioner is severely jeopardized and he cannot marry and have a family.

The court said the very object of awarding compensation under non-pecuniary heads in a case relating to death or permanent disability is to restore, as far as possible, the position of the victim, to the situation that existed before the accident. The court also said that there should be some logical and rational nexus between the compensation awarded and the pain suffered by the claimant.

The high court modified the judgment and award passed by the Principal Senior Civil Judge, Ranebennur, by fixing the compensation at Rs 17.68 lakh along with interest at the rate of 6 per cent per annum from the date of the petition till the date of actual payment awarded, except for the compensation under the head of loss of future prospects and loss of amenities in life.

Check out latest DH videos here