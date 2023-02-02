Karnataka HC expresses discontent over state govt's steps to implement RTE Act

A division bench of the Karnataka High Court has expressed displeasure on the steps taken by the state government for proper implementation of the Right to Education Act (RTE), especially in regard to supply of uniforms, shoes and socks to the children studying in government schools.

“It is the duty of the state government to provide uniforms to the children between the age of 6 to 14 years, studying in government schools as provided under section 3 of the Right to Education Act. Unfortunately, instead of providing uniforms, money is being transferred to the Head Masters and SDMC (School Development and Monitoring Committee) concerned. That is not the object of the RTE Act. God only knows whether it has reached the students or not,” the bench headed by Justice B Veerappa said.

The bench was hearing a contempt petition filed by an eight-year-old student, represented by his father, alleging willful disobedience of the division bench order. The petitioner said the state government has not properly implemented the order passed by the high court on August 28, 2019 in a PIL.

In the compliance affidavit, Cauvery B B, State Project Director of Samagra Sikshana Karnataka, stated that money has been transferred to the Head Master concerned and SDMC accounts to purchase a second set of uniform and one pair of shoes and two pairs of socks. A photo was also placed claiming that the complainant was also provided with two sets of uniform and one pair of shoes and two pairs of socks.

However, the bench noted that only one student is seen in the photograph and many teachers are standing behind him. The bench observed that there is no strict compliance of the division bench order.

“It is high time for the state government to ensure that the object of Section 3 of the RTE Act and Articles 21A and 45 of the Constitution of India are fulfilled. It is the bounden duty of the State Government to show its institutional responsibility. Finally, two weeks' time is granted to report compliance, failing which, the officer concerned shall be present before the Court to frame Charge and proceed further, in accordance with law,” the bench said.