Karnataka HC extends deadline fixed to dispose of certain cases

The Karnataka High Court has extended the time schedule issued to district and trial courts for disposing of certain categories of cases.

The direction was passed considering the Covid-19 situation prevailing in the state.

A division bench, headed by Chief Justice Abhay Shreeniwas Oka, noted that in view of the Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) issued by the High Court, district and trial courts will find it difficult to meet the deadline fixed for disposal of the cases. “We, therefore, direct that wherever this court has issued the direction to the district and trial Courts in the state to dispose of cases within a specified time schedule, for the time being, the time shall stand extended by a period of three months from today,” the court said.

The court has also directed the agencies and bodies, under both the state and central governments, to pass orders directing those bodies to accept service of notice by email. The additional advocate general will file a list of such entities/bodies along with their addresses and email id. The court will take up the issue on June 2.

The bench said the directions are issued for ensuring that the functioning of the court does not contribute to the spread of Covid-19 as per the order of the apex court.