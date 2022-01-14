Karnataka HC extends virtual mode hearing

In view of rising number of cases of Covid-19, all hearings at the principal bench of the Karnataka High Court in Bengaluru will be on virtual mode. The notification issued in this regard stated that the virtual mode hearings will be continued until further orders.
Meanwhile, hearings before the benches at Dharwad and Kalaburagi will be on hybrid mode. It is stated that parties-in-person can appear only through online mode and their physical appearance is not permitted.
The entry to the court precincts has been restricted through prescribed entry points in the light of pandemic situation. The notification stated that all government advocates in the principal bench in Bengaluru are required to appear through virtual mode.
