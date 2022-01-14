Karnataka HC extends virtual mode hearing

Karnataka HC extends virtual mode hearing

The entry to the court precincts has been restricted through prescribed entry points in the light of pandemic situation

Ambarish B
Ambarish B, DHNS, Bengaluru,
  • Jan 14 2022, 22:18 ist
  • updated: Jan 14 2022, 23:04 ist
A view of the Karnataka High Court. Credit: DH File Photo

In view of rising number of cases of Covid-19, all hearings at the principal bench of the Karnataka High Court in Bengaluru will be on virtual mode. The notification issued in this regard stated that the virtual mode hearings will be continued until further orders.

Meanwhile, hearings before the benches at Dharwad and Kalaburagi will be on hybrid mode. It is stated that parties-in-person can appear only through online mode and their physical appearance is not permitted.

CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE ONLY ON DH

The entry to the court precincts has been restricted through prescribed entry points in the light of pandemic situation. The notification stated that all government advocates in the principal bench in Bengaluru are required to appear through virtual mode.

Check out latest coronavirus-related videos from DH:

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Karnataka High Court
Karnataka
Bengaluru
India News
Covid-19
Coronavirus

Related videos

What's Brewing

2021 fifth warmest year in India since 1901

2021 fifth warmest year in India since 1901

OnePlus to Oppo: Phones that emit highest radiation

OnePlus to Oppo: Phones that emit highest radiation

Jallikattu turns the spotlight on Madurai

Jallikattu turns the spotlight on Madurai

10 highest paid female athletes: Sindhu enters the list

10 highest paid female athletes: Sindhu enters the list

Faith prevails over fear as Magh Mela in UP begins

Faith prevails over fear as Magh Mela in UP begins

Did you know Mammootty was to be part of 'Iruvar'?

Did you know Mammootty was to be part of 'Iruvar'?

Veggie prices crash after soaring through the roof

Veggie prices crash after soaring through the roof

Gap taps NFT craze by taking classic hoodies digital

Gap taps NFT craze by taking classic hoodies digital

 