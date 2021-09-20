Karnataka HC fines petitioner Rs 10 lakh for suppressing facts

The Karnataka High Court on Monday imposed a cost of Rs 10 lakh on a businessman from Udupi district for suppressing facts in a public interest litigation (PIL).

The petitioner, Prashanth Amin, had made allegations that a fish processing industry, owned by former minister Pramod Madhwaraj, was operating in violation of environmental laws.

However, the petitioner had concealed the fact that he had business relations with the very company and a suit filed by him against the company is pending for adjudication.

A division bench headed by Acting Chief Justice Satish Chandra Sharma directed the petitioner to transfer the cost amount to the Advocates Clerks Association within a period of one month.

The bench said the cost amount shall be utilised for the benefit of the members of the association who faced severe financial constraints during the Covid-19 pandemic.

The bench directed the deputy commissioner of Udupi district to take steps to recover the cost amount as arrears of revenue by launching suitable proceedings, if the amount is not deposited within the stipulated time.

In his PIL, Prashanth Amin had sought directions to the authorities for appropriate action against Raj Fishmeal and Oil Company for polluting the ecosystem.

In the statement of objections, the company said that the petitioner had begun his career as a sub-agent and later as a main agent supplying ‘rotten fish’ to the company till March 2020.

The company stopped buying fish from the petitioner after he started demanding more money during the pandemic.

It was further claimed that the company is one of the oldest factories in fishmeal industries that produces fishmeal and fish oil.

The company has set an example to almost all other fishmeal industries in the country by installing the most advanced technology.

The company also claimed that there are four other industries in Udupi district involved in manufacturing of fishmeal and fish oil against whom the petitioner has not raised any objections regarding violation of pollution laws.

