Karnataka HC for a scheme for vaccination of persons with disability

The Karnataka High Court on Tuesday directed the state government to evolve a scheme to ensure that persons with benchmark disabilities and their caregivers are vaccinated during the drive commencing from May 1, 2021.

The court asked the government to ensure that persons with disabilities do not stand in the queue for vaccination.

A division bench headed by Chief Justice Abhay Shreeniwas Oka said that the state government should give necessary instructions to the District Disability Welfare Officers/authorised officers to receive requests from persons with benchmark disabilities regarding registration and vaccination either through SMS or email or WhatsApp.

The state government has been directed to file a memo regarding steps taken on May 12, the next date of hearing.

The petition is filed by the Karnataka Rajya Vikalachetanara Rakshana Samithi. Viswesh Sekhar, counsel for the petitioners, contended that persons with disabilities have to be provided prioritized health facilities both in terms of the Act and Rules framed there under.

Section 25 (1) (c) of Rights of Persons Disabilities Act, 2016 gives statutory right of priority in health care to persons with disabilities. Similarly, rule 29 (6) of Karnataka State Rights of Persons with Disabilities Rules 2019 calls upon the District Level Committee (DLC) headed by the deputy commissioner to undertake any other function assigned by the state government.

The petitioner association has claimed that persons with disabilities are at greater risk of discrimination in accessing healthcare and life-saving procedures during the Covid-19 outbreak.