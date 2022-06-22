Karnataka HC grants bail to one in PSI recruitment scam case

Karnataka HC grants bail to one in PSI scam case

Suresh, who hails from neighbouring Maharashtra, is the first person to secure bail in connection with the PSI scam

Gururaja B R
Gururaja B R, DHNS, Kalaburagi,
  • Jun 22 2022, 19:09 ist
  • updated: Jun 22 2022, 19:09 ist

Kalaburagi bench of Karnataka High Court has on Wednesday granted a conditional bail to Suresh Kategaon who was nabbed by Criminal Investigation Department (CID) in connection with the rigging of Police Sub Inspector (PSI) examination. 

Suresh, who hails from neighbouring Maharashtra, is the first person to secure bail in connection with the PSI scam. Even though Suresh was not directly involved in the examination rigging, he was accused of sheltering Divya Hagaragi, one of the main suspects in the scam when she was absconding. He was arrested along with Divya Hagaragi. 

The High Court bench headed by Justice M G Uma granted bail to Suresh but rejected the bail plea of Rajesh Hagaragi, the husband of Divya Hagaragi and the president of Jnyan Jyoti English Medium School where the PSI exam malpractice was reported. Both Suresh and Rajesh moved the High Court bench after the district and session court rejected their bail pleas.

