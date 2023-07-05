Karnataka HC orders further probe into Pocso case filed by woman against husband

The High Court of Karnataka has ordered a further investigation by a different investigating officer in a case under the Pocso Act filed by the wife against her husband.

The complainant had alleged that her husband is a sexually perverted man and addicted to watching child pornography. She opposed such acts. Whenever she opposed, she was hurled with blows and abuses.

The allegation was also that the husband had repeated these acts when he had taken the minor daughter to Mangaluru for a trip and appeared to have clicked some pictures of the minor child. The complainant claimed that the accused husband had uploaded pornography material to the iPad used by the minor for her entertainment and compelled the child to watch them.

Also Read | Minor escapes father's sexual abuse, raped by duo pretending to 'rescue' her



On the complaint, the husband was arrested on September 23, 2022. Police never sought custodial interrogation of the husband and the charge sheet was filed after about three weeks. He was enlarged on bail on the grounds that the charge sheet had been

filed.

The wife filed an application before the trial court seeking directions under section 173(8) for further investigation alleging that the investigation was conducted in a mortal hurry only to file a charge sheet. She moved the high court after the trial court rejected her application on January 7, 2023.

After going through the material, Justice M Nagaprasanna pointed out nine rungs of lacunae in the charge sheet.

He said that it was permissible for the investigating agency to carry out further investigation even after the final report is laid before the magistrate and the same is accepted.