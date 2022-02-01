Karnataka HC permits BCI to conduct elections

The High Court on Tuesday permitted the Bar Council of India (BCI) to conduct elections to the post of chairman and vice chairman on February 6, 2022. Justice Krishna S Dixit passed this order while directing that the results should not be declared and the votes polled should be kept in a sealed envelope.

Both the contesting parties had given their consent to the interim arrangement. The next hearing has been fixed for February 18, 2022.

The petition was filed by senior advocate Y R Sadashiva Reddy, member of the BCI, contending that the tenure of the office-bearers is to expire only on April 17, 2022 and the resolution passed to hold elections is too ahead of the expiry time. On November 25, 2021, the court stayed the election when it was scheduled for December 4, 2021. Subsequently, the BCI modified the dates and finally fixed it for February 6.

