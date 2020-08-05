HC questions govt on treatment for non-Covid patients

Karnataka HC questions govt on treatment for non-Covid-19 patients

DHNS
DHNS, Bengaluru,
  • Aug 05 2020, 22:59 ist
  • updated: Aug 06 2020, 02:10 ist

The High Court of Karnataka on Wednesday directed the Karnataka Medical Council (KMC) to furnish details about ways an aggrieved person could lodge complaint when turned away by private medical practitioners on non Covid-19 ailments.

A division bench headed by Chief Justice Abhay S Oka asked the KMC to also place on record whether any helpline number is available for the citizens.

The bench was hearing a PIL filed by L Ramesh Naik, a Tumakuru-based advocate, on hardships faced by the citizens with non-Covid-19 health issues. He contended that it has been difficult for the citizens, especially pregnant women, to get immediate medical assistance for non Covid-19 issues.

The counsel appearing for KMC submitted that deputy commissioners head the Karnataka Private Medical Establishments Authorities at district level. He said that DCs and district health officers have been requested to take action on receiving complaints about denial of treatment and such related issues pertaining to non Covid-19 ailments.

At this juncture the court asked for a report on protocol, if any in existence, to deal with such complaints and whether citizens have any helpline platform to reach out to the authorities.

 

Karnataka
Karnataka High Court
Coronavirus
COVID-19

