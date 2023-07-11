Karnataka HC refuses to quash molestation charges against M'luru advocate

The high court has refused to quash proceedings against a Mangaluru-based advocate facing charges of outraging the modesty of a woman who worked as an intern in his office.

Justice M Nagaprasana said that if a naive student of law enters the office of an advocate, as an intern and in turn gets to face these horrendous acts, it would have a chilling effect on the entire practice and profession.

The complainant had joined the office of the petitioner accused on August 18, 2021 for a stipend of Rs 6,000 per month. It was alleged by the complainant that the advocate used to watch CCTV footage having her private movements like combing hair, cleaning face and used to send the clippings through WhatsApp.

The specific allegation was that on September 25, 2021, when no other person was in the office, the advocate forcibly pulled her hands after calling her to the cabin and kissed her on the forehead. It was also alleged that he moved his hands on the private parts of the complainant and started to undress himself.

A complaint was registered before the Mangaluru women police station on October 18, 2021. The police filed a charge sheet for offences under IPC sections 376, 376(2)(f), 376(2)(k), 376C(a), 511, 354A, 354B, 354C, 354D, 506, 384, 388, 389 204, 203, 212, 120B, 179 and 202. Challenging the chargesheet, the advocate contended that the act was only a preparation or attempt and not commission of the offence.

The court cited Nathu Ram vs State of Haryana case and said that the Apex Court had upheld a conviction in which the accused was standing in kachha and banian. “The allegation was that he was attempting to rape the prosecutrix. The defence was that he had not opened the clothes completely. Therefore, it would not become a rape. It was only at best a preparation and not a commission. The Supreme Court declines to accept and upholds the conviction holding: "It is the apparel that proclaims,” Justice Nagaprasanna said.