Karnataka HC refuses to stay Comed-K exam

The Karnataka High Court has declined to postpone the Consortium of Medical, Engineering and Dental Colleges of Karnataka (Comed-K) examination.

A PIL was filed seeking postponement of the examination in view of the rising number of Covid-19 cases. The Comed-K exam is scheduled on August 19.

A division bench, headed by Justice B V Nagaratna, declined to interfere with the entrance test considering the fact that the state government has already conducted SSLC and K-CET examination. The bench noted the fact that there has already been a delay in the examination in view of the pandemic. The court directed the Comed-K to take all precautionary measures to ensure safe conduct of the examination.

The petition filed by advocate Abdulla Mannan Khan stated that approximately 70,000-80,000 students will be attending the examination and that the conduct of the examination will worsen the situation of Covid-19.

He had further stated that other professional exams like All India Bar Examination scheduled to be held on August 16, 2020, the Common Law Admission Test (CLAT) examination 2020, which was to be held on August 22, have been postponed indefinitely.