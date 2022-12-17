Karnataka HC reserves judgment on plea against appointing administrator to Murugha Mutt

The Karnataka High Court has reserved its judgment on the petition challenging the appointment of an administrator to the Sri Jagadguru Murugharajendra Bruhan Math.

The state government's order appointing an administrator was challenged by D S Mallikarjuna and three others.

Justice Krishna S Dixit heard the petition on Friday before reserving the judgment.

The government defended the appointment of the administrator submitting to the court that the seer of the Math, Shivamurthy Sharanaru, was in judicial custody since September 1.

The seer faces charges under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act for sexual assault against minor girls and continuing to administer the Math and many educational institutions under it while being behind bars.