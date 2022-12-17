HC reserves judgment on mutt administrator appointment

Karnataka HC reserves judgment on plea against appointing administrator to Murugha Mutt

The state government's order appointing an administrator was challenged by D S Mallikarjuna and three other

PTI
PTI, Bengaluru,
  • Dec 17 2022, 08:19 ist
  • updated: Dec 17 2022, 08:19 ist
Karnataka High Court. Credit: DH File Photo

The Karnataka High Court has reserved its judgment on the petition challenging the appointment of an administrator to the Sri Jagadguru Murugharajendra Bruhan Math.

The state government's order appointing an administrator was challenged by D S Mallikarjuna and three others.

Justice Krishna S Dixit heard the petition on Friday before reserving the judgment.

The government defended the appointment of the administrator submitting to the court that the seer of the Math, Shivamurthy Sharanaru, was in judicial custody since September 1.

The seer faces charges under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act for sexual assault against minor girls and continuing to administer the Math and many educational institutions under it while being behind bars.

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Karnataka
Karnataka News
Karnataka High Court

What's Brewing

The story of Darjeeling tea

The story of Darjeeling tea

No evidence of aliens yet in Pentagon's UFO deep-dive

No evidence of aliens yet in Pentagon's UFO deep-dive

How are B'luru's 108 ambulances faring?

How are B'luru's 108 ambulances faring?

DH Toon | Artistic freedom

DH Toon | Artistic freedom

Hot off the press

Hot off the press

 