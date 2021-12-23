Karnataka HC reserves order on pleas against online gaming ban

The High Court has reserved orders on a batch of petitions challenging the validity of the Karnataka Police Amendment Act, which seeks to regulate/ban online gaming activities.

Reserving judgment, a division bench comprising Chief Justice Ritu Raj Awasthi and Justice Krishna S Dixit permitted the parties to submit their written submissions.

Several petitions were filed challenging the state enactment. The petitioners claimed that games such as poker, chess, rummy, fantasy sports (including fantasy cricket, football and basketball), casual games and e-sports, are all games of skill and have been determined thus by various courts. Though some games involve risking money, none involve wagering and gambling. They said that skill games did not fall foul of the Police Act, prior to the introduction of the amending Act.

Appearing for Federation of Indian Fantasy Sports (FIFS) senior advocate Mukul Rohatgi argued that the fantasy games promoted by the petitioner can no way come under the purview of amended provisions of the Karnataka Police Act.

Advocate General Prabhuling K Navadgi argued that fantasy games allow betting on the skill of third parties and amount to a game of chance.

He said that the amendment has been introduced keeping in mind large-scale money laundering in the guise of online gaming activities. He also said that there is a possibility of real players being influenced by the amount involved in the form of stakes.

Watch latest videos by DH here: