Karnataka HC reserves orders on CET repeaters' plea

The Karnataka High Court has reserved its orders on a batch of petitions filed by Common Entrance Test (CET) repeaters. Justice S R Krishna Kumar on Monday said that the interim arrangement, as per the August 8, 2022 order will be in force till the pronouncement of the judgement.

As an interim arrangement, it was made clear that the document verification process, being taken by the Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) would be without prejudice to the contention of the petitioners. The court had also said that the verification process will also be subject to further orders to be passed in the petitions.

According to the petitioners (repeaters) there is discrimination in considering second PUC marks between the fresher students and repeater students. It is contended that since the qualifying second PUC marks awarded to the petitioners in 2021 are not being considered, they will be at a great disadvantage when compared to the fresher students.

Over 23,000 students re-appeared for the KCET by rejecting their last year’s results. The petitioners before the court contended that it is discriminatory not to consider the 50% marks obtained by them in the second pre-university in 2020-21 and restrict only to marks obtained in CET-2022. The petitioners claimed that the KEA, however, has considered 50% of the performance in the qualifying examination and 50% of the CET-2022 results/performance insofar as the fresh candidates for 2021-22.