Karnataka HC says Govt can't act as robber of citizens’ land

The government cannot act as a robber of citizens’ land, the Karnataka High Court said as it directed the Karnataka Industrial Areas Development Board (KIADB) to re-fix compensation in favour of two petitioners who were made to wait for almost 15 years after their land was acquired for industrial purpose.

Justice Krishna S Dixit said there is no plausible explanation as to why the payment of compensation was withheld for a decade and a half.

“Such a conduct reinforces the shackles of a feudalistic attitude from which the transformative character of our Constitution seeks to liberate,” the court said.

The petitioners — M V Guruprasad and Nandini M Guruprasad, both residents of Bengaluru — had bought land at Jonnahalli village of Devanahalli taluk, close to the Kempegowda International Airport, in 2007 and 2006 respectively.

The notification to acquire their land by the KIADB was issued in 2007.

The petitioners claimed that while the KIADB did not respond to their letters in 2013 and 2014 seeking the award of compensation, their lands were allotted to entrepreneurs by charging a huge sum of Rs 7.5 crore, that too after giving a rebate of 50%. Meanwhile, the government issued a corrigendum notification in June 2014 reflecting the names of the petitioners. In its response, the KIADB accepted that there was some delay in dispensing compensation because of the protocol process.

"Their action in not paying the compensation is not only grossly violative of property rights constitutionally guaranteed under Article 300A but gnaws at overarching objectives of a Welfare State ordained under the Constitution,” the court said.

The court was informed that though lands were notified prior to the introduction of the Right to Fair Compensation and Transparency in Land Acquisition, Rehabilitation and Resettlement Act, 2013, in similar matters a coordinate bench had directed the compensation to be determined under the new Act.

However, considering that appeals are pending in those matters, the court directed the KIADB to re-fix compensation at 50% under the provisions of the 2013 Act. Partly allowing the petition, the court also said that in case the appeals in other cases are dismissed, then the petitioners shall be paid after determining compensation fully under the provisions of the 2013 Act. The KIADB has been directed to pay the petitioners the cost at the rate of Rs 25,000 per acre.