Karnataka HC seeks action-taken report from BBMP, BDA on illegal hoardings

The Karnataka High Court on Thursday directed the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) and the Bangalore Development Authority (BDA) to file a comprehensive report with details of action taken against illegal hoardings and flex banners in the city.

A division bench headed by Chief Justice Prasanna B Varale said illegal hoardings are rampant across the city even after three years of issuance of a circular.

The court was hearing petitions filed in 2017 and 2018 against such hoardings.

Senior advocate Vikram Huilgol, who is assisting the court as amicus curiae, submitted that the BBMP Outdoor Signage and Public Messaging Bye Laws, 2018, prohibit all off-premise private advertising. He said many hoardings are in violation of the civic body's own bye-laws.

The bye-laws provide that any hoarding/flex placed on public property without authorisation is liable to be removed without notice, and penal action shall be followed.

The counsel for the petitioner also submitted several photographs of hoardings/flexes in the city, mostly put up by political parties.

A February 7, 2020, circular issued by the state government through the police department stated that under Section 3 of the Karnataka Open Spaces Disfigurement (Prevention) Act, 1981, criminal law shall be set in motion in case any advertisement hoarding is put up in any public place without permission.

If action has not been initiated till date, the court said, the civic bodies must register FIRs and lodge report against offenders within three weeks. A comprehensive report must be submitted to the court before March 6, the bench said.