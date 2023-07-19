Karnataka HC seeks proposal to provide additional space to house its offices

HC seeks proposal to provide more space for its offices

Ambarish B
Ambarish B, DHNS, Bengaluru,
  • Jul 19 2023, 22:00 ist
  • updated: Jul 20 2023, 02:56 ist
Karnataka High Court. Credit: DH Photo

The high court on Wednesday asked the state government to submit a comprehensive proposal for providing additional and adequate space to the high court for housing the offices, chambers of judges and court halls.

“We have converted halls into judges’ chambers. This is certainly not a happy situation,” a division bench, headed by Chief Justice Prasanna B Varale, orally observed during the hearing.

The bench cited a full court resolution of November 2019 that pointed out that a minimum 2.2 lakh sqft carpet area is required if all those offices, working in the basement at the high court, are to be shifted.

The chief justice orally observed that some judges have been provided office spaces by converting the hall into chambers with no space available on the high court premises. “There is no space to welcome the visitors in these chambers. It is only a time-gap arrangement. Judges are contributing to this institute with this limited space.”

The bench granted three weeks time to the state government not only to focus on the issue of providing space for the offices of the court but also to come up with a comprehensive proposal for additional space.

“It is not in dispute that in view of the factors, such as a rise in filing of the matters, the appointments and elevations of the honourable judges, there is hardly any scope for this court to house chambers, court halls for the sittings, the adequate space for the basic requirements and utilities and parking of the vehicles. It may not be out of place to state that the delay in making appropriate arrangements could make the situation worse. We hope and trust the state government by considering all these aspects would come with an appropriate and proper proposal to deal with this situation,” the bench said.  

Karnataka
Karnataka News
Karnataka High Court

