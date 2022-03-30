Karnataka HC seeks status report on constitution of Civil Services Board

The high court on Tuesday directed the government to submit a status report on the constitution of the Civil Services Board (CSB) in compliance with the directions of the Supreme Court in 2013.

The PIL filed by Sudha Katwa, a practising advocate, said that the government has not taken any action in this regard.

A division bench, headed by Chief Justice Ritu Raj Awasthi, ordered notice to the respondents on the PIL.

The petitioner submitted that the Supreme Court had issued directions on October 31, 2013, in the T S R Subramanian and others vs Union of India case.

The apex court had observed that the constitution of CSB and framing of minimum tenure to civil servants would ensure preserving integrity, fearlessness and independence of civil servants both at the centre and the states.

The petitioner also claimed that the state government has responded stating the proposal is ‘still under consideration’ even seven years after the order and directions.

The petitioner stated that the state government gave this response to a query under RTI regarding the setting up of CSB.

It was submitted that the apex court’s direction was to union territories and all the state governments to constitute CSB with high ranking service officers within a period of three months till the parliament brings legislation setting up of Civil Services Board (CSB).

Meanwhile, the additional government advocate stated that the direction of the Supreme Court is under active consideration by the state government.

