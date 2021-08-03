HC notice to Yediyurappa, son in corruption case

Karnataka HC sends notice to Yediyurappa, son, former minister S T Somashekar in corruption case

The case pertains to allegedly receiving kickbacks from a contractor for a housing project of the Bangalore Development Authority

PTI
PTI, Bengaluru,
  • Aug 03 2021, 18:31 ist
  • updated: Aug 03 2021, 18:31 ist
Former Karnataka CM B S Yediyurappa. Credit: CMO Karnataka

The Karnataka High Court on Tuesday issued notice to former Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa, his son and BJP state vice president B Y Vijayendra, their family members, former minister S T Somashekar and an IAS officer in a case alleging corruption in a housing project.

The single bench of Justice S Sunil Dutt Yadav directed issuing notices to them on a petition filed by an activist T J Abraham, who challenged the special court's order on July 8 this year.

The special court had dismissed the case for want of sanction to prosecute Yediyurappa and Somashekar, who were Chief Minister and Minister respectively at the time. The case pertains to allegedly receiving kickbacks from a contractor for a housing project of the Bangalore Development Authority.

The matter had also been discussed in the Karnataka Assembly when leader of the opposition Siddaramaiah moved a no confidence motion and leveled serious allegations. Yediyurappa and his son had rejected the allegation outright, saying that there was no truth in the matter.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

B S Yediyurappa
S T Somashekar
Karnataka High Court
Karnataka
India News
B Y Vijayendra

Related videos

What's Brewing

'Heart attack risk rises in first two weeks post Covid'

'Heart attack risk rises in first two weeks post Covid'

Team India gets emotional after losing to Belgium

Team India gets emotional after losing to Belgium

Sport or martial art? Karate’s big question at Olympics

Sport or martial art? Karate’s big question at Olympics

What will the Earth be like in 500 years?

What will the Earth be like in 500 years?

Hockey star's dad sold cow to buy son's goalkeeper kit

Hockey star's dad sold cow to buy son's goalkeeper kit

Delta infections among vaccinated likely contagious

Delta infections among vaccinated likely contagious

 