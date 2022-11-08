Karnataka HC sets aside order blocking Twitter accounts of Congress & Bharat Jodo Yatra over use of 'KGF' music

The High Court on Tuesday set aside the ex-parte interim injunction order issued by a civil court directing Twitter Inc to temporarily block Twitter accounts of the Indian National Congress and Bharat Jodo Yatra.

The civil court had on Monday passed the temporary injunction order on the interlocutory application (IA) filed in the original suit by the plaintiff MRT Music against the Congress party and its leaders for unauthorisedly and illegally using the sound records of the film KGF-2.

Senior advocate Abhishek Manu Singhvi, appearing for the Congress, submitted that the 45-second video with the soundtrack of the KGF-2 will be deleted from all social media platforms. He further submitted that the temporary injunction order directing Twitter to block the twitter handles of the party and the Bharat Jodo has no relevance to the firm claiming ownership to the soundtrack.

A division bench headed by Justice G Narendar set aside the order of the civil court insofar as blocking of the social media handles @INCIndia and @BharatJodo subject to the Congress party deleting the content used by the handles with sound records of the film KGF-2.