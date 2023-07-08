Karnataka HC stays investigation into poll code violation case against BJP chief J P Nadda

The High Court of Karnataka has stayed the probe into the model code of conduct violation case registered against BJP national president J P Nadda during the assembly elections in the state.
Nadda was accused of making a speech during a party campaign at Harapanahalli town in Vijayanagara in May 2023, in which he allegedly lured voters.
Also Read | BJP chief Nadda chairs meeting of party leaders from various states
The criminal petition filed by Nadda, seeking to cancel the case against him, was heard by a single judge bench of Justice M Nagaprasanna, which gave an interim order staying the investigation on Friday and adjourned the hearing to June 21.
Officials of the Election Vigilance Division lodged a complaint with the Harappanahalli Police stating that the speech was delivered in a manner luring and threatening the voters.
It also said that he had violated the Model Election Code of Conduct.
Nadda had filed a petition in the High Court seeking to quash this investigation.
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox
Sula Vineyards' estimated net revenue up 17% in Q1
Jennifer Garner to return as Elektra in 'Deadpool 3'
How ‘drinkflation’ affects the price of your pint
'Bakwas', Rajeev Chandrasekhar on AI taking away jobs
Finding Dakhni food
Andy Murray’s run at Wimbledon is short and bittersweet
Rahul rides tractor, talks to farmers in Haryana
Daimyo systems in modern-day boardroom negotiations