K'taka HC stays probe into case against BJP chief Nadda

Karnataka HC stays investigation into poll code violation case against BJP chief J P Nadda

Nadda was accused of making a speech during a party campaign at Harapanahalli town in Vijayanagara in May 2023.

PTI
PTI, Bengaluru,
  • Jul 08 2023, 15:41 ist
  • updated: Jul 08 2023, 15:41 ist
J P Nadda. Credit: PTI Photo

The High Court of Karnataka has stayed the probe into the model code of conduct violation case registered against BJP national president J P Nadda during the assembly elections in the state.

Nadda was accused of making a speech during a party campaign at Harapanahalli town in Vijayanagara in May 2023, in which he allegedly lured voters.

Also Read | BJP chief Nadda chairs meeting of party leaders from various states

The criminal petition filed by Nadda, seeking to cancel the case against him, was heard by a single judge bench of Justice M Nagaprasanna, which gave an interim order staying the investigation on Friday and adjourned the hearing to June 21.

Officials of the Election Vigilance Division lodged a complaint with the Harappanahalli Police stating that the speech was delivered in a manner luring and threatening the voters.

It also said that he had violated the Model Election Code of Conduct.

Nadda had filed a petition in the High Court seeking to quash this investigation.

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Karnataka
BJP
J P Nadda
India News

Related videos

What's Brewing

Sula Vineyards' estimated net revenue up 17% in Q1

Sula Vineyards' estimated net revenue up 17% in Q1

Jennifer Garner to return as Elektra in 'Deadpool 3'

Jennifer Garner to return as Elektra in 'Deadpool 3'

How ‘drinkflation’ affects the price of your pint

How ‘drinkflation’ affects the price of your pint

'Bakwas', Rajeev Chandrasekhar on AI taking away jobs

'Bakwas', Rajeev Chandrasekhar on AI taking away jobs

Finding Dakhni food

Finding Dakhni food

Andy Murray’s run at Wimbledon is short and bittersweet

Andy Murray’s run at Wimbledon is short and bittersweet

Rahul rides tractor, talks to farmers in Haryana

Rahul rides tractor, talks to farmers in Haryana

Daimyo systems in modern-day boardroom negotiations

Daimyo systems in modern-day boardroom negotiations

 