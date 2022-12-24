Karnataka HC stays proceedings in main list of VC job applications in UoM

The Karnataka High Court has stayed further proceedings pursuant to the main list pertaining to applications received for the post of vice-chancellor at the University of Mysore (UoM).

Vacation bench judge Justice K S Hemalekha passed the interim order and stayed the remarks entered under the header departmental enquiry certificate of the petitioner Prof J Rajashekhar on the main list of the details of scrutiny of applications.

Prof Rajashekar is the in-charge vice-chancellor of the university and an aspiring candidate for the regular job.

He claimed that though the service certificate issued by the UoM stated that there are no vigilance or disciplinary proceedings pending or contemplated against him, in the main list pertaining to the details of applications that were received for selection to the post of vice-chancellor of the UoM, the department of higher education had held in the remarks column that an enquiry is pending against him.

Observing that there is a prima facie case, the court stayed further proceedings pursuant to the main list dated November 8, 2022.