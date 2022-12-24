Main list of VC job applications: HC stays proceedings

Karnataka HC stays proceedings in main list of VC job applications in UoM

Vacation bench judge Justice K S Hemalekha passed the interim order and stayed the remarks entered under the header departmental enquiry certificate of the petitioner

DHNS
DHNS, Bengaluru,
  • Dec 24 2022, 22:08 ist
  • updated: Dec 24 2022, 22:15 ist
Karnataka High Court. Credit: DH file photo

The Karnataka High Court has stayed further proceedings pursuant to the main list pertaining to applications received for the post of vice-chancellor at the University of Mysore (UoM).

Vacation bench judge Justice K S Hemalekha passed the interim order and stayed the remarks entered under the header departmental enquiry certificate of the petitioner Prof J Rajashekhar on the main list of the details of scrutiny of applications.

Prof Rajashekar is the in-charge vice-chancellor of the university and an aspiring candidate for the regular job.

He claimed that though the service certificate issued by the UoM stated that there are no vigilance or disciplinary proceedings pending or contemplated against him, in the main list pertaining to the details of applications that were received for selection to the post of vice-chancellor of the UoM, the department of higher education had held in the remarks column that an enquiry is pending against him.

Observing that there is a prima facie case, the court stayed further proceedings pursuant to the main list dated November 8, 2022.

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Karnataka High Court
University of Mysore
Karnataka
Mysuru

What's Brewing

US deep freeze forecast to break Christmas Eve records

US deep freeze forecast to break Christmas Eve records

What medieval manuscripts say about cats

What medieval manuscripts say about cats

The Santa Story

The Santa Story

Hindi content continues to rule web series space

Hindi content continues to rule web series space

Bihar: A botched booze ban?

Bihar: A botched booze ban?

Fine fashion for furry friends

Fine fashion for furry friends

DH Toon | 'Govt keeping eye on inflation', says FM

DH Toon | 'Govt keeping eye on inflation', says FM

Extinction crisis puts 1 million species on the brink

Extinction crisis puts 1 million species on the brink

 