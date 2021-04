The Karnataka High Court on Monday suspended hearings as a mark of respect for Supreme Court judge Justice Mohan Shantanagoudar, who passed away in Gurugram on Sunday.

The principal bench in Bengaluru, the benches at Dharwad and Kalaburagi and all district courts remained closed.

“The cases which are listed for the day will be taken up on Tuesday, April 27, 2021,” the closure notification said.