Karnataka HC suspends hybrid hearing, only VC at principal bench

In view of the rising number of cases of Omicron variant of Covid-19, the Karnataka High Court has suspended hybrid hearing (optional) at the principal bench in Bengaluru.

The notification issued in this regard states that all hearings before the principal bench in Bengaluru shall be through virtual mode with effect from January 5 till January 14, 2022.

The notification further states that all the cases shall be heard in hybrid mode at Dharwad and Kalaburagi benches. However, in these benches, parties-in-person shall appear only through online mode and their physical appearance is not permitted.

Meanwhile, certain restrictions have been made applicable to the functioning at City Civil Court Complex and Mayo Hall Court Complex with effect from January 5, 2022.

The courts will take up only the emergent/urgent matters/bail applications/petitions/interim applications. The hearing of such matters shall be through hybrid (virtual/physical mode) and as far as possible heard through video conferencing. For time being, the rest of the matters shall be given a date during the first/regular hearing. As far as possible, the filing of cases should be made through e-filing.

The request for an urgent hearing shall be submitted by the advocates/party-in-person through the email address of the principal district judges/principal judges or the chief metropolitan magistrate, as the case may be. Except for the entry of police officers and accused of the purpose of remand, entry of litigants, parties-in-person and advocate clerks to the court complexes has been prohibited.

Parties-in-person and advocate clerks will be permitted to enter only for the purpose of physical filing. Canteens/any other outlet within the court precincts will be closed until further orders.

Recording of evidence in all civil and criminal cases should be prohibited except in those cases where time-bound schedules have been fixed by the Supreme Court or the High Court.

It has been stated that as far as possible, in the cases of the accused in jail, their statements under Section 313 of the CrPC be recorded only through video conferencing.

The remand court at Guru Nanak Bhavan in Bengaluru Urban district shall continue to function till further orders, the notification stated.

