HC suspends hybrid hearing, only VC at principal bench

Karnataka HC suspends hybrid hearing, only VC at principal bench

The notification issued in this regard states that all hearings before the principal bench in Bengaluru shall be through virtual mode with effect from January 5

DHNS
DHNS, Bengaluru,
  • Jan 04 2022, 22:33 ist
  • updated: Jan 05 2022, 01:12 ist

In view of the rising number of cases of Omicron variant of Covid-19, the Karnataka High Court has suspended hybrid hearing (optional) at the principal bench in Bengaluru.

The notification issued in this regard states that all hearings before the principal bench in Bengaluru shall be through virtual mode with effect from January 5 till January 14, 2022.

The notification further states that all the cases shall be heard in hybrid mode at Dharwad and Kalaburagi benches. However, in these benches, parties-in-person shall appear only through online mode and their physical appearance is not permitted.

Meanwhile, certain restrictions have been made applicable to the functioning at City Civil Court Complex and Mayo Hall Court Complex with effect from January 5, 2022.

Also Read | Karnataka imposes weekend curfew for 2 weeks to curb spread of Covid-19 

The courts will take up only the emergent/urgent matters/bail applications/petitions/interim applications. The hearing of such matters shall be through hybrid (virtual/physical mode) and as far as possible heard through video conferencing. For time being, the rest of the matters shall be given a date during the first/regular hearing. As far as possible, the filing of cases should be made through e-filing.

The request for an urgent hearing shall be submitted by the advocates/party-in-person through the email address of the principal district judges/principal judges or the chief metropolitan magistrate, as the case may be. Except for the entry of police officers and accused of the purpose of remand, entry of litigants, parties-in-person and advocate clerks to the court complexes has been prohibited.

Parties-in-person and advocate clerks will be permitted to enter only for the purpose of physical filing. Canteens/any other outlet within the court precincts will be closed until further orders.

Recording of evidence in all civil and criminal cases should be prohibited except in those cases where time-bound schedules have been fixed by the Supreme Court or the High Court.

It has been stated that as far as possible, in the cases of the accused in jail, their statements under Section 313 of the CrPC be recorded only through video conferencing.

The remand court at Guru Nanak Bhavan in Bengaluru Urban district shall continue to function till further orders, the notification stated.

Watch the latest DH Videos here:

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Karnataka High Court
Karnataka News
Covid-19

Related videos

What's Brewing

ASI restoring only surviving flag of Independence

ASI restoring only surviving flag of Independence

Gulzar's poetry inspires Bengaluru-based painter

Gulzar's poetry inspires Bengaluru-based painter

Nibbling cats and Covid masks: First look at CES show

Nibbling cats and Covid masks: First look at CES show

What happens next to Elizabeth Holmes

What happens next to Elizabeth Holmes

Afghanistan's blue mountain lakes left without tourists

Afghanistan's blue mountain lakes left without tourists

World powers make rare pledge to prevent nuclear war

World powers make rare pledge to prevent nuclear war

DH Radio | B'luru's mobility and unified transport bill

DH Radio | B'luru's mobility and unified transport bill

DH Toon | 'Prime Minister is arrogant'

DH Toon | 'Prime Minister is arrogant'

 