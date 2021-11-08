Karnataka HC takes exception to officials' absence in court

The High Court on Monday took strong objection to the attitude of the state government officials, including senior bureaucrats, of taking court directions lightly.

A division bench headed by Chief Justice Ritu Raj Awasthi directed the government to issue a circular in this regard, asking officials to comply with the orders of the court so that, in future, no inconvenience is caused to the court.

In the morning session, the bench noted that the officials of the rank of principal secretary were absent in two separate public interest petitions.

They were directed to remain present by the court in the previous hearings.

In the first matter, the principal secretary of the medical education department was to be present on the issue of delay in installing MRI machine at the Dharwad Institute of Mental Health and Neurosciences (DIMHANS).

The court had asked the official to remain present as there was no compliance of previous directions issued since March 2020.

In another PIL, principal secretary to the housing department and commissioner, Karnataka Slum Development Board were not present.

The court said even the government advocate did not have proper instructions and time was sought for compliance.

At this, the bench told advocate general Prabhuling K Navadgi to appear in the post-lunch session.

“How can officers of the rank of principal secretary take court orders so lightly? We will not tolerate this. The court is not helpless, but competent enough to handle the situation. Court can secure the presence of such officers by issuing a direction to the DG&IGP,” the bench told the AG.

The officers were present in the afternoon session and apologised for the absence.

The bench recorded the assurance of the AG that a necessary circular will be issued for ensuring the presence of officers as and when any bench of the high court directs them to appear.

The court said that the circular should stipulate that complying with court directions should be the priority and they cannot take shelter under cabinet meetings and other reasons.

