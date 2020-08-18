Karnataka HC tells govt to justify Seva Sindhu rule for inter-state travel

The government on Tuesday filed a memo before the High Court stating that the Dakshina Kannada district administration had issued an order on August 15, permitting free movement at the Saradka checkpost on the Kerala-Karnataka border, subject to conditions.

The bench asked the government to justify the mandatory registration on Seva Sindhu portal and obtaining of e–pass for daily travellers.

The PIL was filed by Radhakrishna Nayak and others, seeking direction for allowing access to the road connecting Perla town and Charkala-Kalladka state highway through Saradka checkpost, which was closed due to Covid-19.

The government submitted that the restrictions have been removed with effect from August 15, subject to conditions. As per the conditions, daily travellers have to obtain a monthly pass from the local gram panchayat and register information at the checkpost. The travellers will have to undergo medical screening and check-up. Travellers who wish to stay back in Karnataka will have to register on Seva Sindhu portal and travel through Talapadi or Jalsur checkposts.

The bench directed the government to file an affidavit justifying the legality of the order dated August 15 on compulsory registration on Seva Sindhu portal, in view of complete relaxation of restrictions as per the unlock-3 guidelines from the Union Home Ministry.